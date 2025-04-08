Operation Brahma: India's NDRF Team Returns from Myanmar Earthquake Mission

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team dispatched by India for relief operations in earthquake-stricken Myanmar has returned, officials reported on Tuesday. The team managed to recover 67 bodies during their week-long mission, while other Indian aid, such as mobile hospitals and medical teams, continue efforts in the region.

The catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck on March 28, claiming over 3,600 lives. The NDRF force, sporting their signature orange dungarees, focused their operations in Mandalay, near the epicenter. Despite challenging hot conditions and significant structural collapses, the team utilized slab cutters and sniffer dogs to locate victims.

'Operation Brahma' was initiated soon after the disaster, involving 80 NDRF personnel, managing rescue in 13 buildings under the 'Sector D' plan. While international rescuers aided, the NDRF's contribution was notably substantial, earning appreciation from both local and international entities, as per reports by the Associated Press.

(With inputs from agencies.)