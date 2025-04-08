Signature Global's Record-Breaking Pre-Sales in Focus Amid Decline in Sale Bookings

Signature Global, a prominent player in the real estate market, experienced a 61% drop in sales bookings during the latest March quarter, totaling Rs 1,620 crore. Conversely, the company's pre-sales surged by 42%, reaching a record Rs 10,290 crore over the fiscal year.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, the Chairman and Whole-Time Director, highlighted the firm's success in surpassing the annual pre-sales guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year. He attributed the growth to strategic market anticipation and project launches.

The company reported annual collections of Rs 4,380 crore, reflecting a 41% increase. Improvements in average sales realisation were noted, with figures rising to Rs 12,457 per sq ft in FY25. Some project launches have been realigned due to minor approval delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)