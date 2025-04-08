Left Menu

Signature Global's Record-Breaking Pre-Sales in Focus Amid Decline in Sale Bookings

Realty firm Signature Global reported a 61% decline in sales bookings to Rs 1,620 crore for the March quarter, whereas pre-sales saw a 42% rise to Rs 10,290 crore for the entire fiscal year. The company has surpassed its pre-sales guidance and improved its average sales realisation to Rs 12,457 per sq ft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:52 IST
Signature Global's Record-Breaking Pre-Sales in Focus Amid Decline in Sale Bookings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signature Global, a prominent player in the real estate market, experienced a 61% drop in sales bookings during the latest March quarter, totaling Rs 1,620 crore. Conversely, the company's pre-sales surged by 42%, reaching a record Rs 10,290 crore over the fiscal year.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, the Chairman and Whole-Time Director, highlighted the firm's success in surpassing the annual pre-sales guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year. He attributed the growth to strategic market anticipation and project launches.

The company reported annual collections of Rs 4,380 crore, reflecting a 41% increase. Improvements in average sales realisation were noted, with figures rising to Rs 12,457 per sq ft in FY25. Some project launches have been realigned due to minor approval delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025