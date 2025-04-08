Signature Global's Record-Breaking Pre-Sales in Focus Amid Decline in Sale Bookings
Realty firm Signature Global reported a 61% decline in sales bookings to Rs 1,620 crore for the March quarter, whereas pre-sales saw a 42% rise to Rs 10,290 crore for the entire fiscal year. The company has surpassed its pre-sales guidance and improved its average sales realisation to Rs 12,457 per sq ft.
Signature Global, a prominent player in the real estate market, experienced a 61% drop in sales bookings during the latest March quarter, totaling Rs 1,620 crore. Conversely, the company's pre-sales surged by 42%, reaching a record Rs 10,290 crore over the fiscal year.
Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, the Chairman and Whole-Time Director, highlighted the firm's success in surpassing the annual pre-sales guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year. He attributed the growth to strategic market anticipation and project launches.
The company reported annual collections of Rs 4,380 crore, reflecting a 41% increase. Improvements in average sales realisation were noted, with figures rising to Rs 12,457 per sq ft in FY25. Some project launches have been realigned due to minor approval delays.
