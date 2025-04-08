Atlas Systems Elevates AI and Risk Management Leadership with Vivacious Vivek

Atlas Systems, a leader in AI-driven solutions and IT services across healthcare and life sciences, has announced a strategic leadership change. On Tuesday, the company appointed Vivek Agarwal as the Head of its Risk Management, Data, and AI Business vertical.

Agarwal, who brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Equifax Inc and Dun & Bradstreet Technologies, is set to invigorate Atlas Systems' operations. At Equifax, he led the Product Engineering Centres, significantly expanding operations to 1,500 employees. His tenure as CEO at Dun & Bradstreet Technologies saw him drive forward the development of AI-driven risk management and analytics globally.

Speaking of Agarwal's appointment, Atlas Systems Founder and CEO Venugopala Chalamala stated, "His extensive experience in risk management, data, and emerging technologies such as AI aligns perfectly with our vision to expand our footprint in these critical areas." Chalamala is optimistic that Agarwal's leadership will accelerate innovation, providing high-value solutions for clients. This move underscores Atlas Systems' commitment to innovation and leadership in risk management and AI-powered analytics.

(With inputs from agencies.)