Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Secures Major Victory: Supreme Court Clears Withheld Bills

The Supreme Court's ruling, clearing 10 bills withheld by Governor R N Ravi, marks a historic triumph for Tamil Nadu. This decision strengthens the legislative power of Indian states, enabling the DMK regime to enhance autonomy in state-run universities by replacing the governor with the chief minister as chancellor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:52 IST
Tamil Nadu Secures Major Victory: Supreme Court Clears Withheld Bills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the Supreme Court's verdict as 'historic,' as it cleared 10 bills previously withheld by Governor R N Ravi. This decision marks a victory for Indian states' rights and reflects the people's will.

The ruling bolsters the DMK government amidst its tensions with the BJP-led Centre, particularly over the appointment of chancellors in state-run universities, transferring the power from the governor to the chief minister. Stalin proclaimed this judgment as vital in restoring balance in Union-State relations.

The judgment also established a timeline for governors to act on state assembly bills, ceasing the role of Governor Ravi as Chancellor of the state's varsities. Political leaders across the state applauded the verdict, viewing it as a corrective to the Modi government's previous attempts at legislative obstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025