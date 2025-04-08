Tamil Nadu Secures Major Victory: Supreme Court Clears Withheld Bills

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the Supreme Court's verdict as 'historic,' as it cleared 10 bills previously withheld by Governor R N Ravi. This decision marks a victory for Indian states' rights and reflects the people's will.

The ruling bolsters the DMK government amidst its tensions with the BJP-led Centre, particularly over the appointment of chancellors in state-run universities, transferring the power from the governor to the chief minister. Stalin proclaimed this judgment as vital in restoring balance in Union-State relations.

The judgment also established a timeline for governors to act on state assembly bills, ceasing the role of Governor Ravi as Chancellor of the state's varsities. Political leaders across the state applauded the verdict, viewing it as a corrective to the Modi government's previous attempts at legislative obstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)