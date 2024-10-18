Dubai Internet City Partners with Nasscom to Transform Tech Landscape

In a groundbreaking move, Dubai Internet City has joined forces with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) of India to bolster technological innovation and development. This partnership, highlighted during the GITEX Global event, underscores Dubai's commitment to fostering a robust tech ecosystem.

The agreement was officiated by Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of TECOM Group, and focuses on easing the market entry for Nasscom members into the Middle East. Offering access to a vibrant network of multinational corporations and startups in Dubai, the collaboration is set to accelerate growth for Indian tech companies.

Key initiatives include joint research projects and providing access to world-class co-working spaces at D/Quarters. The alliance not only champions entrepreneurial spirit but also aims to establish a global business network, reinforcing ties between the UAE and India over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)