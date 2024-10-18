Left Menu

Dubai Internet City Partners with Nasscom to Transform Tech Landscape

Dubai Internet City has formed a strategic partnership with India's Nasscom to enhance technological innovation and development in the region. The collaboration, established during GITEX Global, aims to aid Indian tech companies entering the Middle East market and promote a connected global tech ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:01 IST
Dubai Internet City Partners with Nasscom to Transform Tech Landscape
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a groundbreaking move, Dubai Internet City has joined forces with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) of India to bolster technological innovation and development. This partnership, highlighted during the GITEX Global event, underscores Dubai's commitment to fostering a robust tech ecosystem.

The agreement was officiated by Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of TECOM Group, and focuses on easing the market entry for Nasscom members into the Middle East. Offering access to a vibrant network of multinational corporations and startups in Dubai, the collaboration is set to accelerate growth for Indian tech companies.

Key initiatives include joint research projects and providing access to world-class co-working spaces at D/Quarters. The alliance not only champions entrepreneurial spirit but also aims to establish a global business network, reinforcing ties between the UAE and India over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024