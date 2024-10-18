Russia and China's Strategic Partnership in Energy and Technology

In a significant move to fortify bilateral relations, Russia will expand its cooperation with China in both the energy sector and cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and space technology, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday.

The partnership underscores the strategic alignment between the two nations, aiming to leverage their strengths in energy innovations and technological advancements for mutual benefit.

This announcement signals a deepening of ties that could reshape technological landscapes as both countries pursue ambitious collaborative goals in these vital sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)