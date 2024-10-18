Left Menu

Tech Stocks Boost Indices as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Growth

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained as technology stocks, including Netflix, rose significantly. Netflix's shares increased after a strong subscriber growth report. Despite positive earnings and economic data, high valuations and upcoming elections could affect market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:17 IST
Tech Stocks Boost Indices as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq benefited from significant gains in technology stocks, with Netflix standing out due to surpassing subscriber growth expectations. Shares of the streaming service giant soared 10.2% to reach a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, saw a downturn, dragged by American Express's 3.6% revenue miss. Contrastingly, Apple and Nvidia saw gains following positive data and revised price targets.

Despite a promising start to the earnings season and positive economic indicators, market experts caution about potential volatility linked to U.S. elections and future Federal Reserve meetings, amidst the high current valuations of the S&P 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024