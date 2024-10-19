Left Menu

Massachusetts vs. Meta: The Battle Over Instagram's Impact on Youth

Massachusetts is suing Meta Platforms over claims that Instagram's addictive features harm young users' mental health. A Boston judge ruled the lawsuit could proceed, rejecting Meta's defense that federal law protected it from such claims. The case highlights concerns about Instagram's potential psychological impact on teenagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:23 IST
Massachusetts vs. Meta: The Battle Over Instagram's Impact on Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms is facing a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts, alleging that the company intentionally designed Instagram features to addict young users and misrepresented the risks to teenage mental health. A judge ruled against Meta's request to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell's claims to proceed.

The social media giant argued that the case was precluded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a federal law that often shields internet platforms from content liability. However, the judge stated this law did not cover Meta's allegedly misleading statements regarding Instagram's safety and age-verification measures.

In response, Campbell emphasized the importance of holding Meta liable for its business practices. Meta, disagreeing with the ruling, maintains its commitment to youth safety. The Massachusetts case is among notable state-level efforts to address concerns about social media's effect on young people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024