Machinists Strike at Boeing: Efforts Toward Resolution
The union representing Boeing machinists is in indirect talks with the company, facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su, to resolve the ongoing strike. Since September 13, approximately 33,000 machinists have halted production of key aircraft models, seeking a significant wage increase.
The union representing striking Boeing machinists announced on Friday that it is engaged in indirect negotiations with the aerospace giant. These discussions are being facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 751 expressed a strong commitment to these talks, emphasizing their duty to seek a resolution. This was conveyed in a recent social media post addressing their members and the public.
Over 33,000 unionized workers from Boeing's West Coast operations, primarily in Washington State, initiated their strike on September 13. Key demands include a 40% wage increase over four years, significantly impacting the production of Boeing's popular 737 MAX and its 767 and 777 widebody aircraft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boeing
- strike
- machinists
- wage increase
- negotiations
- Julie Su
- 737 MAX
- labor
- production halt
- aerospace
ALSO READ
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations
EU-China EV Trade Negotiations: Striving for Fair Competition
Stalled Progress: Challenges in the India-EU Free Trade Negotiations
Simon Watts to Co-Chair Carbon Market Negotiations at COP29
Boeing's Labor Crisis: Strike Deepens Financial Penalties Amid Stalled Negotiations