Machinists Strike at Boeing: Efforts Toward Resolution

The union representing Boeing machinists is in indirect talks with the company, facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su, to resolve the ongoing strike. Since September 13, approximately 33,000 machinists have halted production of key aircraft models, seeking a significant wage increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 02:05 IST
The union representing striking Boeing machinists announced on Friday that it is engaged in indirect negotiations with the aerospace giant. These discussions are being facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 751 expressed a strong commitment to these talks, emphasizing their duty to seek a resolution. This was conveyed in a recent social media post addressing their members and the public.

Over 33,000 unionized workers from Boeing's West Coast operations, primarily in Washington State, initiated their strike on September 13. Key demands include a 40% wage increase over four years, significantly impacting the production of Boeing's popular 737 MAX and its 767 and 777 widebody aircraft.

