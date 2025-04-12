Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: College Picnic Ends in Fatal Accident

A college bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district resulted in the deaths of two students and injuries to 21 others. The Government Degree College Sogam bus lost control near Handwara. Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences and assured ongoing governmental support for the affected families.

A college bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district left two students dead and 21 others injured after the vehicle lost control near Vodpora area of Handwara.

The bus, packed with 27 students from Government Degree College Sogam, overturned while they were en route to a picnic. Medical personnel transported the injured to Handwara hospital, where one girl was declared dead upon arrival.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered condolences and pledged governmental support for affected families, emphasizing the tragedy's profound impact on the community.

