China Tightens Grip on Dual Use Export Controls with New Regulations

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has taken significant action to regulate the export of dual use items by signing a decree that will enforce new rules beginning December 1, 2024, according to Xinhua, the state news agency.

The regulations aim to enhance transparency and standardization in export control while boosting China's capabilities to manage goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. The U.S. accuses Beijing of bolstering Russia's military efforts in Ukraine by providing dual use items like microelectronics, although China insists it has not supplied weaponry to any party and that its trade with Russia remains lawful.

The forthcoming rules implement a permit system, requiring exporters to disclose the final recipient and intended use of dual use goods. The move follows recent U.S. sanctions on two Chinese companies and a Russian affiliate involved in producing and distributing attack drones, underscoring international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)