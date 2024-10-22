Andhra Pradesh Partners with Meta: Revolutionizing Public Services
The government of Andhra Pradesh has partnered with Meta Platforms to enhance public service delivery using WhatsApp and AI technologies. This collaboration aims to streamline communication and governance, initially focusing on education and skilling. The initiative aligns with the state's vision to improve citizens' quality of life.
The Andhra Pradesh government has formed a strategic alliance with Meta Platforms, intending to revolutionize public service delivery through cutting-edge digital solutions.
The partnership aims to facilitate efficient, citizen-centric services using WhatsApp, enhancing communication between the government and its citizens. Leveraging Meta's business solutions and AI technologies, the collaboration seeks to put governance at citizens' fingertips.
Meta Vice President Sandhya Devanathan emphasized the company's commitment to democratizing access to AI and improving citizen services through innovative use of technology.
