Andhra Pradesh Partners with Meta: Revolutionizing Public Services

The Andhra Pradesh government has formed a strategic alliance with Meta Platforms, intending to revolutionize public service delivery through cutting-edge digital solutions.

The partnership aims to facilitate efficient, citizen-centric services using WhatsApp, enhancing communication between the government and its citizens. Leveraging Meta's business solutions and AI technologies, the collaboration seeks to put governance at citizens' fingertips.

Meta Vice President Sandhya Devanathan emphasized the company's commitment to democratizing access to AI and improving citizen services through innovative use of technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)