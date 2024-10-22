Left Menu

Chanel Makes Waves as Boat Race Sponsor

French luxury brand Chanel will sponsor the historic Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race in the UK next year. This marks its first sporting sponsorship, aligning with a trend among luxury brands to engage in sports sponsorships to reach broader audiences and enhance brand visibility.

  • United Kingdom

Chanel, the iconic French luxury brand, is set to make waves by sponsoring the prestigious Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race in the UK next year. This marks an exciting first for the brand, renowned for its tailored suits and quilted purses, as it ventures into the realm of sports sponsorship.

The sponsorship comes as luxury fashion houses increasingly seek to capture new audiences through high-profile sporting events. Chanel follows in the footsteps of conglomerate LVMH, which has already aligned itself with the Paris Olympics and Formula One motor racing.

The Boat Race, a historic event dating back to 1829, draws over 2 million television viewers annually and will be rebranded as "The Chanel J12 Boat Race" in partnership with the brand. Chanel President Frédéric Grangié expressed that the race embodies values of collective endeavour and excellence, resonating with the brand's core ethos.

