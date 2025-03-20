Mamata Banerjee Hits Back: Defends Reputation Against Political Attacks Before Oxford Visit

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out against attempts by the BJP and the Left to damage her reputation ahead of her lecture at the University of Oxford in London. Banerjee insists that such political mudslinging harms the nation's image internationally.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of standing above political rivalries when representing the country abroad. She described attempts to undermine her visit as a 'dirty game' and pointed out that spreading misinformation only serves to damage West Bengal's global standing.

In her absence, Banerjee has set up a five-member task force and delegated party affairs to Subrata Bakshi and Abhishek Banerjee. Her overseas itinerary includes meeting industrialists and attending government-related events to foster UK-West Bengal relations.

