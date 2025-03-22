Left Menu

CM Mamata Banerjee to Deliver Landmark Lecture at Oxford University

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to deliver a prestigious lecture at Oxford University on March 27. Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed pride in the visit. Banerjee will also seek investments and attend various events during her UK trip, including meetings with industrialists and a program at the Indian High Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:16 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed his happiness over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's upcoming lecture at Oxford University, highlighting it as a moment of pride for the state.

The Chief Minister will deliver her address on March 27, while also engaging with industrialists on March 25 to discuss potential investments in the state. Her UK itinerary includes a program at the Indian High Commission on March 24 and government-to-government interactions on March 26 and 27.

Governor Bose also commented on the selection of a new vice chancellor for Jadavpur University and remarked on the rescheduling of an IPL match from Kolkata to Guwahati, citing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

