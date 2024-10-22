West Bengal: A Hub for Carbon Black Innovation in the EV Era

West Bengal is emerging as a key player in the carbon black industry, with the sector anticipating increased demand due to the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market and battery manufacturing, according to state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Carbon Black Conference, Pant presented an optimistic forecast for the industry, predicting a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% over the next decade. He urged industrialists to capitalize on the state's burgeoning industrial prospects.

Pant underscored the state government's dedication to fostering an environment conducive to industrial growth, sustainability, and investment, committing to improve infrastructure and policy frameworks to support these goals. Himadri Speciality Chemicals' CEO Anurag Choudhary highlighted how rising EV adoption necessitates advancements in tyre technologies to address the evolving market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)