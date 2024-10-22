Left Menu

Sonata Software Partners with Fortune 500 Firm for Digital Transformation

Sonata Software has secured a strategic managed services partnership with a Fortune 500 consumer goods manufacturer to modernize and scale its operations. This collaboration, leveraging AI, aims to achieve operational excellence and profitable ROI for the client, enhancing their digital journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:03 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sonata Software, recognized for its Modernization Engineering expertise, has been chosen as a strategic partner by a Fortune 500 manufacturer. This partnership centers around delivering a scalable and reliable operational model to foster global business growth and aid in the company's digital transformation.

For over 50 years, the client company has been a leader in innovative packaging solutions, emphasizing a circular economy approach. Sonata Software's role will be pivotal in unifying operations and providing an enhanced user experience, driven by AI and industry best practices.

Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software, expressed enthusiasm about offering a customized ITSM solution that optimizes resource utilization and aligns with technological advancements. Sonata Software's global presence and sector-specific expertise make it an ideal partner for firms looking to modernize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

