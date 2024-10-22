Persistent Systems Shows Robust Profit Growth With AI Focus

Persistent Systems, a notable IT services provider, announced a notable 23.44% increase in its consolidated net profit for the September 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 324.9 crore. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 263.2 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations in this period saw a boost of 20.13%, amounting to Rs 2,897.1 crore, compared to Rs 2,411.6 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. This performance reflects its ongoing strategic focus on AI-led, platform-driven services.

CEO and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra stated that new partnerships with firms like Starfish Associates and Arrka further enhanced their digital governance capabilities. The Pune-based firm reported a notable order booking totalling USD 529 million in Total Contract Value, despite a 1.75% dip in share price to Rs 5,156.40 on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)