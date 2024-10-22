India Implements Spoofed Calls Prevention System: Telecom's New Guard Against Cybercrime

The Department of Telecommunications in India has introduced a groundbreaking initiative to curb spoofed calls. The 'International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System' has swiftly made its mark by identifying and blocking a massive 1.35 crore calls, recognized as spoofed, within just 24 hours of its launch.

Launching this vital system, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, emphasized its importance in reducing deceitful international calls deceptively appearing as local Indian numbers. Such calls have been integral to cyber scams, impersonations, and creating societal panic.

Experts highlight the increasing misuse of AI by scammers who adopt new technologies to mimic voices and deceive individuals. This new system, with its robust mechanism, is crucial in safeguarding Indian telecom users from the emerging sophisticated web of digital fraud.

