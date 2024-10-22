BSNL Unveils New Initiatives: Charting a Course for 5G Dominance
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) launches new services, including spam blockers, automated SIM kiosks, and 5G connectivity for mining. The telecom firm aims to increase market share with 4G expansion and asset monetisation plans. BSNL showcases new fiber-based TV service and plans a 5G NAAS tender.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) announced a series of forward-looking projects aimed at expanding market reach. Among these are innovative solutions such as automated SIM kiosks and advanced spam filters, which BSNL sees as pivotal in enhancing customer experience and regaining subscribers.
The state-owned telecom firm has introduced low latency 5G technology for mining operations, leveraging Indian-made equipment in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. In addition, it plans to spearhead the launch of 4G services and monetize assets, beginning with lands suitable for data warehousing.
BSNL is set to issue a tender for 5G Network-as-a-Service (NAAS) in key metro cities, with trials slated for Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, enhancements like a new fiber-based TV service without extra data charges underline BSNL's commitment to customer satisfaction. Such advances highlight BSNL's intent to lead in technological innovation and rejuvenate its market presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
