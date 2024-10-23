Left Menu

MoEngage Unveils Game-Changing Marketing Innovations at NEXT 2024

MoEngage's recent product launch at MoEngage NEXT unveils cutting-edge features designed to empower marketers to engage effectively with consumers. Highlights include Connected Apps for seamless data integration and Salesforce CRM bi-directional native integration. These innovations aim to enhance personalization and customer engagement at scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:35 IST
MoEngage Unveils Game-Changing Marketing Innovations at NEXT 2024

Bengaluru, India — In a significant move to redefine customer engagement, MoEngage unveiled several transformative product features at its flagship event, MoEngage NEXT. These advancements are tailored to enable marketers to quickly adapt to dynamic consumer behavior and expectations.

Key initiatives include 'Connected Apps,' a low-code framework designed to streamline data from diverse channels, revolutionizing the way marketers personalize experiences. Additionally, MoEngage announced a groundbreaking bi-directional integration with Salesforce CRM, marking a first for cross-channel engagement platforms. This integration promises seamless data exchange, facilitating real-time personalized campaigns and cutting costs associated with custom integrations.

Furthermore, the introduction of a smart coupon management system underscores MoEngage's commitment to optimizing client engagement while managing costs effectively. With 1,350+ global brands relying on their platform, MoEngage's latest innovations solidify its position as a leader in the realm of insights-led customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024