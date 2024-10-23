MoEngage Unveils Game-Changing Marketing Innovations at NEXT 2024

Bengaluru, India — In a significant move to redefine customer engagement, MoEngage unveiled several transformative product features at its flagship event, MoEngage NEXT. These advancements are tailored to enable marketers to quickly adapt to dynamic consumer behavior and expectations.

Key initiatives include 'Connected Apps,' a low-code framework designed to streamline data from diverse channels, revolutionizing the way marketers personalize experiences. Additionally, MoEngage announced a groundbreaking bi-directional integration with Salesforce CRM, marking a first for cross-channel engagement platforms. This integration promises seamless data exchange, facilitating real-time personalized campaigns and cutting costs associated with custom integrations.

Furthermore, the introduction of a smart coupon management system underscores MoEngage's commitment to optimizing client engagement while managing costs effectively. With 1,350+ global brands relying on their platform, MoEngage's latest innovations solidify its position as a leader in the realm of insights-led customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)