BSNL's Remarkable Turnaround: Telecom Giant Set to Lead

State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is on a path of ascendant growth, gaining subscribers every month over the last quarter and boosting its base by 50-60 lakh users. This marks a significant turnaround story amid years of financial losses, as Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted during an Express Adda event.

In a bid to revitalize its operations, the Indian government sanctioned a substantial revival package of Rs 89,047 crore last year. The focus is on empowering BSNL to deploy 4G and 5G services, enhancing its competitive stance alongside private sector counterparts. Despite operating with homegrown technology, which posed its challenges, BSNL's commitment to being 'atmanirbhar' appears to be paying off with proven domestic 4G capability.

With the support of the government, including taking over MTNL's operations and loan guarantees, BSNL is making strides. Communication Minister Scindia expressed optimism about state-owned enterprises like BSNL potentially reaching Fortune 500 standards, highlighting the transfer of subscribers from other telecom operators via MNP as a sign of BSNL's growing influence and potential leadership in telecommunications.

