Left Menu

Revival of Rambada-Kedarnath Pilgrimage Path Nears Completion

The reconstruction of Rambada-Kedarnath trek route, destroyed in 2013, is nearly complete. Expected to reopen this pilgrimage season, the initiative aims to offer safe travel for devotees. Environmental clearances and logistical challenges were overcome for the route, which lies within a wildlife sanctuary and national park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:26 IST
Revival of Rambada-Kedarnath Pilgrimage Path Nears Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rambada-Kedarnath trek route, washed away in the 2013 disaster, is edging toward completion, a state official reported on Wednesday.

The Public Works Department revealed that the path, now 80% complete, is expected to open this pilgrimage season, providing a safer alternative for devotees.

Environmental clearances prolonged the reconstruction of the route, which traverses a wildlife sanctuary and national park. Work commenced in March, overcoming logistical hurdles with airlifted JCBs and cutting machines. As pilgrim numbers swell each year, authorities are exploring additional routes for the Kedarnath Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025