Revival of Rambada-Kedarnath Pilgrimage Path Nears Completion
The reconstruction of Rambada-Kedarnath trek route, destroyed in 2013, is nearly complete. Expected to reopen this pilgrimage season, the initiative aims to offer safe travel for devotees. Environmental clearances and logistical challenges were overcome for the route, which lies within a wildlife sanctuary and national park.
The Rambada-Kedarnath trek route, washed away in the 2013 disaster, is edging toward completion, a state official reported on Wednesday.
The Public Works Department revealed that the path, now 80% complete, is expected to open this pilgrimage season, providing a safer alternative for devotees.
Environmental clearances prolonged the reconstruction of the route, which traverses a wildlife sanctuary and national park. Work commenced in March, overcoming logistical hurdles with airlifted JCBs and cutting machines. As pilgrim numbers swell each year, authorities are exploring additional routes for the Kedarnath Yatra.
