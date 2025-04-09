Revival of Rambada-Kedarnath Pilgrimage Path Nears Completion

The Rambada-Kedarnath trek route, washed away in the 2013 disaster, is edging toward completion, a state official reported on Wednesday.

The Public Works Department revealed that the path, now 80% complete, is expected to open this pilgrimage season, providing a safer alternative for devotees.

Environmental clearances prolonged the reconstruction of the route, which traverses a wildlife sanctuary and national park. Work commenced in March, overcoming logistical hurdles with airlifted JCBs and cutting machines. As pilgrim numbers swell each year, authorities are exploring additional routes for the Kedarnath Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)