Tharoor Calls for Unity and Revival in Congress, Advocates for Inclusive India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor delivered a compelling message during the AICC session, urging the Congress to transform into a beacon of hope and futuristic vision, rather than dwelling on past resentments. He emphasized the importance of constructive and positive narratives as pivotal for the party's revival.

Tharoor criticized the BJP for attempts to create rifts between the North and South, advocating instead for a harmonious and inclusive approach, celebrating India's pluralism. He stressed that being a good regional citizen does not preclude being a proud Indian, highlighting the need for national unity.

In his resolution, Tharoor prioritized addressing the challenges faced by marginalized communities and recognized the sacrifices of grassroots workers. He reiterated the Congress's commitment to inclusive growth and national harmony, aiming to reclaim its place as the voice of the voiceless in the country.

