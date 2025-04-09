Left Menu

Tharoor Calls for Unity and Revival in Congress, Advocates for Inclusive India

Shashi Tharoor emphasized the need for the Congress to be a party of hope and future orientation. During his address at the AICC session, he advocated for unity across all societal segments and criticized the BJP for divisive politics. Tharoor urged the Congress to focus on national harmony and inclusive nationalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:17 IST
Tharoor Calls for Unity and Revival in Congress, Advocates for Inclusive India
Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor delivered a compelling message during the AICC session, urging the Congress to transform into a beacon of hope and futuristic vision, rather than dwelling on past resentments. He emphasized the importance of constructive and positive narratives as pivotal for the party's revival.

Tharoor criticized the BJP for attempts to create rifts between the North and South, advocating instead for a harmonious and inclusive approach, celebrating India's pluralism. He stressed that being a good regional citizen does not preclude being a proud Indian, highlighting the need for national unity.

In his resolution, Tharoor prioritized addressing the challenges faced by marginalized communities and recognized the sacrifices of grassroots workers. He reiterated the Congress's commitment to inclusive growth and national harmony, aiming to reclaim its place as the voice of the voiceless in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025