CATL Leads Charge with World's First 400km Hybrid Battery

Chinese battery leader CATL has introduced a groundbreaking battery product aimed at extended-range hybrids, amidst a surge in sales in this particular automobile segment.

The battery, named Freevoy, boasts a range exceeding 400 km, as announced by Gao Huan, CATL's chief technology officer. Already adopted by several Chinese EV manufacturers, including Li Auto, this battery is set to power models from industry leaders like Geely and Chery.

Despite challenges from competitive pricing in the EV market, CATL's profit growth has flourished, positioned as a leader in the sector. They have innovated the battery industry by integrating sodium-ion with lithium-ion technologies, enhancing battery discharging in cold temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)