Boeing Workers' Strike Continues Amid Rejected Labor Agreement
Boeing shares dropped 2.7% after workers rejected a new labor agreement, continuing a strike that exacerbates the company's existing challenges. The workers rejected the offer, mainly due to the absence of a defined benefit pension plan, leading to further disruptions in Boeing's supply chain and production.
Boeing shares fell by 2.7% in U.S. premarket trading on Thursday after approximately 33,000 workers rejected a proposed labor agreement, intensifying the crisis at the American aerospace company. This development followed the company's reported $6 billion loss the previous day.
The vote saw 64% opposition against the labor proposal, which included a 35% overall wage increase over four years but did not address the pivotal demand for a defined benefit pension plan.
The rejection ensures the continuation of a strike that has persisted for over five weeks, aggravating Boeing's already strained supply chain and halting production of its popular 737 MAX jets and 777 and 767 widebody aircraft.
