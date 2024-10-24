Boeing Workers' Strike Continues Amid Rejected Labor Agreement

Boeing shares fell by 2.7% in U.S. premarket trading on Thursday after approximately 33,000 workers rejected a proposed labor agreement, intensifying the crisis at the American aerospace company. This development followed the company's reported $6 billion loss the previous day.

The vote saw 64% opposition against the labor proposal, which included a 35% overall wage increase over four years but did not address the pivotal demand for a defined benefit pension plan.

The rejection ensures the continuation of a strike that has persisted for over five weeks, aggravating Boeing's already strained supply chain and halting production of its popular 737 MAX jets and 777 and 767 widebody aircraft.

