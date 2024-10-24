European Stocks Soar Amid Positive Earnings and ECB Rate Cut Speculations

European shares experienced a rise on Thursday as positive earnings reports from giants such as Unilever and Evolution brought a wave of optimism. This uplift in investor sentiment was contrasted by subpar manufacturing data that added complexity to the European Central Bank's potential rate-cut decisions.

The STOXX 600, a pan-European index, gained 0.6% by 0850 GMT, breaking out of a three-day losing streak. The travel and leisure sectors spearheaded this growth with a 3% spike, partly due to Sweden's Evolution posting third-quarter earnings that met forecasts despite challenges with its Georgian workforce.

Automobile shares also advanced, with Renault surging 7.2% on quarterly revenue growth. Despite business activity in the euro zone stalling, market participants are optimistic about forthcoming results and the possibility of a 50-basis-point ECB rate cut in December.

