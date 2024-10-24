Left Menu

European Stocks Soar Amid Positive Earnings and ECB Rate Cut Speculations

European stocks climbed on Thursday driven by upbeat earnings from companies like Unilever and Evolution. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, recovering from a three-day decline. Travel, leisure, and auto sectors led the gains. Despite stalling euro zone business activity, investor sentiment was boosted by earnings and potential ECB rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:54 IST
European shares experienced a rise on Thursday as positive earnings reports from giants such as Unilever and Evolution brought a wave of optimism. This uplift in investor sentiment was contrasted by subpar manufacturing data that added complexity to the European Central Bank's potential rate-cut decisions.

The STOXX 600, a pan-European index, gained 0.6% by 0850 GMT, breaking out of a three-day losing streak. The travel and leisure sectors spearheaded this growth with a 3% spike, partly due to Sweden's Evolution posting third-quarter earnings that met forecasts despite challenges with its Georgian workforce.

Automobile shares also advanced, with Renault surging 7.2% on quarterly revenue growth. Despite business activity in the euro zone stalling, market participants are optimistic about forthcoming results and the possibility of a 50-basis-point ECB rate cut in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

