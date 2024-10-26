India Unveils Everest 1.0: Pioneering Multi-lingual AI Powerhouse

New Delhi [India] October 26: In a significant stride towards establishing India as a global AI frontrunner, Hanooman AI today introduced Everest 1.0 during the NVIDIA GEN AI Summit in Mumbai. As India's first multi-lingual, multi-modal foundational LLM, Everest 1.0 sets a transformative narrative for the nation's AI endeavors.

With capabilities spanning 35 languages—soon to be extended to 90—Everest 1.0 illustrates Hanooman AI's ambitious reach. Designed for tasks such as text and voice generation, image and code creation, and document analysis, it is poised to serve a diverse global audience with its versatile capabilities.

Dr. Vishnu Vardhan, Founder & CEO, highlighted the economic prospects sparked by this launch, emphasizing the potential to cut generative AI costs significantly, thus boosting job creation and innovation. The initiative underscores India's aim to dominate the generative AI market, ensuring data sovereignty and security for critical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)