Ericsson's Network Future: Densification, Innovation, and AI Integration

Ericsson, the Swedish telecom equipment maker, is poised for its next wave of growth in India, driven predominantly by the network densification required to meet rising data demands. This strategic focus comes in the wake of a slowdown following a robust 5G rollout, noted Nitin Bansal, Ericsson's MD for India.

Data consumption in India is expected to witness an unprecedented jump from 29 GB to 68 GB per user per month by 2029, compelling service providers to amplify network capabilities. To sustain growth, Ericsson is exploring opportunities with 4G and 5G services and expanding its engagement with startups to boost network usage through APIs.

Among its strategic moves, Ericsson has secured new telecom circle contracts from Vodafone Idea in India. Emphasizing artificial intelligence's potential in telecom, the company is keen on AI solutions for passive network management, pointing to a future where innovation drives efficiency and sustainability.

