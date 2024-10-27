Left Menu

Safeguarding Satcom: A Call to Protect Frequency Bands

The Satcom Industry Association of India urges the government to protect crucial frequency bands for satellite services, emphasizing the need to reserve 27.5-28.5 GHz exclusively for satellites. The association stresses that any alteration will increase costs, urging clear guidelines and long-term spectrum assignments for sustainable infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:14 IST
Safeguarding Satcom: A Call to Protect Frequency Bands
  • Country:
  • India

The satellite-communication industry is pressing the government to safeguard crucial frequency bands vital for their operations, specifically the Ka and Ku bands, from being reallocated to terrestrial services.

The Satcom Industry Association of India has requested that the government preserve the 27.5-28.5 GHz band solely for satellite services, aligning with practices seen globally, instead of transferring it to International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) for versatile use.

''Reducing satellite bandwidth could double gateway needs and elevate operational expenses for satellite providers, adversely impacting end-users. It's crucial to protect these frequency bands to prevent unnecessary financial strain,'' stated Subba Rao Pavuluri, president of SIA-India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024