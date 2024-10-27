Safeguarding Satcom: A Call to Protect Frequency Bands

The satellite-communication industry is pressing the government to safeguard crucial frequency bands vital for their operations, specifically the Ka and Ku bands, from being reallocated to terrestrial services.

The Satcom Industry Association of India has requested that the government preserve the 27.5-28.5 GHz band solely for satellite services, aligning with practices seen globally, instead of transferring it to International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) for versatile use.

''Reducing satellite bandwidth could double gateway needs and elevate operational expenses for satellite providers, adversely impacting end-users. It's crucial to protect these frequency bands to prevent unnecessary financial strain,'' stated Subba Rao Pavuluri, president of SIA-India.

(With inputs from agencies.)