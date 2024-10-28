Market Anticipation: A Week of Global Economic Uncertainties
A busy week in global markets as Japan's election impacts the yen, U.S. earnings season peaks, and Britain's new government presents its budget. The economic landscape awaits eurozone data, while Wall Street braces for major company earnings and upcoming U.S. elections influence investor sentiment.
The past weekend's election results in Japan triggered a fall in the yen to three-month lows, prompting a significant rise in Japanese shares. Japan's ruling coalition lost its parliamentary majority, raising concerns about potential prolonged political negotiations and increased fiscal stimulus.
This week promises to be eventful in the United States with a heavy corporate earnings calendar and an impending election. As Britain prepares to unveil its new budget, the markets are already wary, amid concerns about balancing high debt with future spending commitments and tax policies.
Major players on Wall Street, including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple, and Amazon, are set to release their quarterly results during the busiest week of the earnings season. Additionally, the upcoming U.S. election and Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting add to the market's unpredictable atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
