Dahua Technology Earns Top Cybersecurity Certifications at Italy Partner Day

Dahua Technology has further cemented its reputation in cybersecurity by securing several prestigious international certifications at its 6th Partner Day in Italy.

The company was awarded the Common Criteria (EAL 3+) certificate, as well as ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 standards, acknowledging its notable security management systems and privacy protection capabilities.

These certifications by esteemed bodies such as the Netherlands Scheme for Certification of IT Security and British Standards Institution underscore Dahua's dedication to high-security standards in product development and cloud solutions. President of Dahua WEU, Kevin Chen, emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to cybersecurity excellence.

