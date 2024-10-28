Left Menu

Robinhood Bets Big on U.S. Election Event Contracts

Robinhood will allow trading in U.S. presidential election event contracts to capitalize on retail demand for betting products. This new feature aims at allowing investors to speculate on the election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The service will initially be available to a limited number of U.S. citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:41 IST
Robinhood Bets Big on U.S. Election Event Contracts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to tap into the surging demand for betting products, Robinhood has announced its plans to introduce trading for U.S. presidential election event contracts. This move offers investors on its platform the opportunity to speculate on the 2024 election, possibly profiting from the results of the hotly contested race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The announcement had an immediate impact on Robinhood's market performance, as shares rose 3% in pre-market trading. From Monday onwards, the company will begin a limited rollout of these contracts, open exclusively to U.S. citizens. Event derivatives, while newer and riskier than traditional financial instruments, allow traders to speculate on outcomes of major events such as elections, and have seen growing popularity.

The burgeoning interest in these contracts follows a recent federal court ruling that permits Americans to engage in derivatives for event betting, dealing a blow to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's efforts to restrict such activities. As Robinhood continues to broaden its service offerings, it aims to transform into a full-fledged financial services provider, enhancing margins and setting profitable growth targets for 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024