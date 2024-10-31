Left Menu

Kremlin Pushes for Google to Lift Block on Russian Channels

The Kremlin has urged Google to remove its block on Russian TV channels on YouTube. Google, which stopped advertising in Russia in March 2022, faces large legal claims from Russian broadcasters. The Kremlin sees these claims as a symbol of the pressure on Google to change its stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:44 IST
Kremlin Pushes for Google to Lift Block on Russian Channels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has issued a call to Alphabet's Google to lift its ban on Russian TV channels, currently blocked from broadcasting on YouTube, amid accumulating legal actions against the tech giant. Google ceased its ad services in Russia and halted content monetization following the onset of the war in Ukraine in March 2022.

Since then, Google has removed over 1,000 YouTube channels, including those affiliated with the state, as well as more than 5.5 million videos. Reports from the Russian business newspaper RBC indicate that 17 Russian TV channels have filed lawsuits against Google, bringing fines that have grown to an astronomical 2 undecillion roubles in Russian courts.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that while the sum is symbolic, it highlights the core of the grievances against Google. He suggested that the mounting legal pressure should prompt Google to reconsider its position and allow Russian broadcasters once more. Google has yet to issue a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024