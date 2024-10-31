The Kremlin has issued a call to Alphabet's Google to lift its ban on Russian TV channels, currently blocked from broadcasting on YouTube, amid accumulating legal actions against the tech giant. Google ceased its ad services in Russia and halted content monetization following the onset of the war in Ukraine in March 2022.

Since then, Google has removed over 1,000 YouTube channels, including those affiliated with the state, as well as more than 5.5 million videos. Reports from the Russian business newspaper RBC indicate that 17 Russian TV channels have filed lawsuits against Google, bringing fines that have grown to an astronomical 2 undecillion roubles in Russian courts.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that while the sum is symbolic, it highlights the core of the grievances against Google. He suggested that the mounting legal pressure should prompt Google to reconsider its position and allow Russian broadcasters once more. Google has yet to issue a response.

