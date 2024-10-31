Left Menu

Senator Warner Criticizes U.S. Oversight After TSMC Chip in Huawei Product

Senator Mark Warner criticized the Biden administration for insufficient monitoring of TSMC, after a chip made by the company was found in a Huawei AI processor, potentially violating U.S. export restrictions. Warner calls for stronger controls amidst bipartisan concerns over China's technological advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:36 IST
Senator Mark Warner has raised concerns with the Biden administration over "apparent lax monitoring" of Taiwan's TSMC, following reports of one of its chips ending up in a Huawei product. Warner's criticism, revealed in a letter to President Biden, highlights fears about U.S. national security and underscores bipartisan unease regarding China's technological progress.

The influential Senator's letter demands a rapid assessment of existing controls and contains harsh words about "repeated leadership failures" in enforcing U.S. export rules. The letter follows revelations that a TSMC chip was discovered in a Huawei AI processor, suggesting a breach of U.S. sanctions on the Chinese tech giant.

The White House, Huawei, the Chinese Embassy, and TSMC have not provided comments, while the Commerce Department highlights its stringent measures against China, yet lawmakers like Republican John Moolenaar describe the chip incident as a glaring lapse in policy. The situation reflects a deepening concern over China's military enhancements through advanced technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

