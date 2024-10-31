Chip Controversy: U.S. Senator Critiques Oversight on TSMC and Huawei

Democratic Senator Mark Warner has censured the Biden administration for what he terms 'apparent lax monitoring' of TSMC, after a chip produced by the Taiwanese company appeared in a Chinese Huawei product. This occurrence has led to significant scrutiny over the enforcement of U.S. export rules, as TSMC reported the potential violation involving Huawei's AI processor to U.S. authorities.

In a letter addressed to President Biden, Warner emphasized the severe implications this could hold for U.S. national security, calling for an immediate reassessment of the current controls. Despite requests for comments, TSMC opted to remain silent, while the Commerce Department defended its track record, declaring unprecedented measures taken against China.

The issue highlights a bipartisan unease as lawmakers urge for more assertive actions to curb China's technological advancements, concerned about the potential for bolstered military capabilities. The controversy underscores the pressing need for accountability and more stringent export compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)