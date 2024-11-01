Left Menu

OpenAI's ChatGPT Search Engine: A Challenger to Google

OpenAI is launching a ChatGPT-powered search engine, potentially in competition with Google. Initially available to paid users, it will expand to all. This update addresses ChatGPT's prior limitation on current events. News organizations are wary over potential copyright issues as AI chatbots evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:52 IST
OpenAI's ChatGPT Search Engine: A Challenger to Google

OpenAI is set to disrupt the search engine market with the launch of a new ChatGPT-powered tool that could challenge Google's dominance. Initially available to paid ChatGPT users, the search feature aims to include up-to-date information, overcoming previous limitations inherent in the AI bot's design.

The San Francisco-based AI leader first released a preview of this technology in July, testing it with a select group of users and publishers. Unlike the older version of ChatGPT, this new iteration is hoped to stay relevant by providing real-time information, a move that mirrors Google's own AI enhancements in search capability.

While this development signifies a leap in AI's information dissemination, it has spurred legal pushback from news organizations wary of AI chatbots bypassing professional journalism. OpenAI's collaboration with media names like The Associated Press raises questions about the integrity and originality of informational sources linked by the search engine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024