OpenAI's ChatGPT Search Engine: A Challenger to Google

OpenAI is set to disrupt the search engine market with the launch of a new ChatGPT-powered tool that could challenge Google's dominance. Initially available to paid ChatGPT users, the search feature aims to include up-to-date information, overcoming previous limitations inherent in the AI bot's design.

The San Francisco-based AI leader first released a preview of this technology in July, testing it with a select group of users and publishers. Unlike the older version of ChatGPT, this new iteration is hoped to stay relevant by providing real-time information, a move that mirrors Google's own AI enhancements in search capability.

While this development signifies a leap in AI's information dissemination, it has spurred legal pushback from news organizations wary of AI chatbots bypassing professional journalism. OpenAI's collaboration with media names like The Associated Press raises questions about the integrity and originality of informational sources linked by the search engine.

(With inputs from agencies.)