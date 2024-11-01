Left Menu

North Korea's Hwasong-19 ICBM: A New Era in Missile Technology

North Korea's state media has confirmed the launch of the Hwasong-19, an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile. This missile test is the longest recorded, escalating concerns about Pyongyang's military ambitions and its potential alliance with Russia amidst geopolitical tensions involving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

01-11-2024
North Korean state media announced on Friday that the missile launched by Pyongyang on Thursday was the Hwasong-19, the latest intercontinental ballistic missile, which they described as a final and complete version.

The test, reportedly the longest ICBM exercise conducted by North Korea, raised alarms as South Korea cautioned that Pyongyang might exchange missile technology with Russia in return for military support in Ukraine. Leader Kim Jong Un was reported by state media KCNA as declaring the missile launch a successful milestone that cements North Korea's dominant role in nuclear missile technology.

The missile travelled a distance of 1,001.2 km in 5,156 seconds before landing in waters off the Korean peninsula's east coast, reaching a peak altitude of 7,687.5 km, according to KCNA. Thursday's launch drew swift condemnation from South Korea, Japan, and the U.S., amid international concern over North Korea's reported troop deployment to Russia.

