North Korea's Hwasong-19 ICBM: A New Era in Missile Technology

North Korean state media announced on Friday that the missile launched by Pyongyang on Thursday was the Hwasong-19, the latest intercontinental ballistic missile, which they described as a final and complete version.

The test, reportedly the longest ICBM exercise conducted by North Korea, raised alarms as South Korea cautioned that Pyongyang might exchange missile technology with Russia in return for military support in Ukraine. Leader Kim Jong Un was reported by state media KCNA as declaring the missile launch a successful milestone that cements North Korea's dominant role in nuclear missile technology.

The missile travelled a distance of 1,001.2 km in 5,156 seconds before landing in waters off the Korean peninsula's east coast, reaching a peak altitude of 7,687.5 km, according to KCNA. Thursday's launch drew swift condemnation from South Korea, Japan, and the U.S., amid international concern over North Korea's reported troop deployment to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)