Truecaller Secures Triple ISO Certification for Excellence

Truecaller, a global leader in communication verification, has achieved a significant milestone by securing three ISO certifications. The certifications—ISO 27001 for Information Security Management, ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management, and ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems—demonstrate Truecaller's commitment to maintaining high global standards.

Rosario Leo, Truecaller's CTO, emphasized that these certifications underscore the company's dedication to superior security and quality, as it seeks to enhance communication safety and efficiency. The certifications provide Truecaller with a competitive advantage, especially in regulated industries such as telecommunications and finance.

Baris Färnman, the VP of Information Security, highlighted that ISO 27001 solidifies information security, ISO 22301 ensures service continuity, and ISO 9001 reaffirms high-quality standards. These certifications boost consumer and partner trust, particularly as Truecaller expands in emerging markets. The company has been pivotal in blocking unwanted communication globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)