Queen Camilla's Literary Return: Hosting Booker Prize Reception

Queen Camilla is set to resume her duties next week after recovering from a chest infection that caused her to cancel engagements this week. She will host a reception for the annual Booker Prize at Clarence House on November 12, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Queen Camilla
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Queen Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles, is poised to return to public engagements next week following a brief hiatus due to a chest infection, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The royal, known for her passion for literature and her establishment of a reading charity, will host a reception for authors shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize. This event is scheduled to take place at Clarence House on November 12.

Camilla's illness has led to her absence from notable events such as the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey and a reception for Olympic and Paralympic medalists. The palace confirmed her return to duties beginning with the literary event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

