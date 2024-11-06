Left Menu

Sterling Tech-Mobility Partners with Kunshan GLVAC to Boost India's EV Sector

Sterling Tech-Mobility Ltd partners with Kunshan GLVAC Yuantong to establish a Bengaluru-based facility producing high-voltage DC contactors and relays for electric and hybrid vehicles. The collaboration aims to boost domestic manufacturing, intending to generate Rs 250 crore by FY30, supporting India's growing EV sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling Tech-Mobility Ltd announced a strategic partnership on Monday with Chinese firm Kunshan GLVAC Yuantong New Energy Technology to establish a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The project aims to produce high-voltage DC contactors and relays for electric and hybrid vehicles, requiring an investment of Rs 40 crore.

This collaboration is focused on the domestic production of auto parts and is projected to create Rs 250 crore in business by FY30. Sterling Tools will bring advanced technology to locally manufacture and assemble these vehicle components, enhancing the Indian electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) industry, according to the company's release.

The initiative will allow Indian OEMs and suppliers access to state-of-the-art technology, fostering a self-reliant EV ecosystem. This development aligns with the growing electric vehicle market, integrating advanced safety features alongside facilitating affordability and accessibility for OEMs and tier-1 firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

