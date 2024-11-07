Left Menu

HealthEdge Expands in Bangalore: Boosting Innovation in Healthcare Technology

HealthEdge opens a new office in Bangalore, India, highlighting its commitment to innovation in healthcare technology. The expansion enhances the local job market, reflects a 26% employment growth in India, and emphasizes corporate social responsibility through initiatives like HealthEdge Cares and the Nipuna Karnataka Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HealthEdge, a leader in healthcare technology, has announced the opening of a new office in Bangalore, India. This strategic expansion demonstrates the company's dedication to innovation and growth in the Indian market.

The Bangalore office is part of HealthEdge's ongoing global expansion strategy, joining its other Indian locations in Hyderabad and Pune. The new site aims to create jobs, advance technological integration, and engage with the local community. The company's workforce in India has grown by 26% this year alone.

Additionally, HealthEdge is committed to corporate social responsibility. Its HealthEdge Cares program, along with the Nipuna Karnataka Initiative, focuses on upskilling underprivileged youth in advanced technology fields, preparing them for roles in multinational corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

