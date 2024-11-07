HealthEdge Expands in Bangalore: Boosting Innovation in Healthcare Technology

HealthEdge, a leader in healthcare technology, has announced the opening of a new office in Bangalore, India. This strategic expansion demonstrates the company's dedication to innovation and growth in the Indian market.

The Bangalore office is part of HealthEdge's ongoing global expansion strategy, joining its other Indian locations in Hyderabad and Pune. The new site aims to create jobs, advance technological integration, and engage with the local community. The company's workforce in India has grown by 26% this year alone.

Additionally, HealthEdge is committed to corporate social responsibility. Its HealthEdge Cares program, along with the Nipuna Karnataka Initiative, focuses on upskilling underprivileged youth in advanced technology fields, preparing them for roles in multinational corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)