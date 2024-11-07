TAC Security Posts Strong Fiscal Growth with Tripled Profits

Cybersecurity firm TAC Security reported a profit of Rs 6.52 crore for the first half of the current fiscal year, a significant increase from the Rs 1.92 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company's operating income surged to Rs 13.16 crore for the April-September period, up from Rs 5.01 crore a year ago. In the second quarter ending September 30, TAC Security recorded a net profit of Rs 4.2 crore and an operating income of Rs 8.02 crore.

Founder-Chairman and CEO Trishneet Arora attributed the company's success to a strategy of global expansion and client acquisition, which resulted in over threefold growth in net profit and over twofold growth in operating income during H1FY25.

