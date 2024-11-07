Left Menu

TAC Security Posts Strong Fiscal Growth with Tripled Profits

TAC Security reported a remarkable Rs 6.52 crore profit in the first half of the fiscal year, a significant increase from Rs 1.92 crore the previous year. The company's revenue also more than doubled, reaching Rs 13.16 crore, underscoring its successful global expansion and client acquisition strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:12 IST
TAC Security Posts Strong Fiscal Growth with Tripled Profits
  • Country:
  • India

Cybersecurity firm TAC Security reported a profit of Rs 6.52 crore for the first half of the current fiscal year, a significant increase from the Rs 1.92 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company's operating income surged to Rs 13.16 crore for the April-September period, up from Rs 5.01 crore a year ago. In the second quarter ending September 30, TAC Security recorded a net profit of Rs 4.2 crore and an operating income of Rs 8.02 crore.

Founder-Chairman and CEO Trishneet Arora attributed the company's success to a strategy of global expansion and client acquisition, which resulted in over threefold growth in net profit and over twofold growth in operating income during H1FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024