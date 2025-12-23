Left Menu

PDS Fortifies Manufacturing Leadership Amid Global Expansion

PDS, a global fashion supply chain company, is strengthening its manufacturing leadership to enhance customer relationships and climb the value chain. The company appointed Abhishek Nawani as CEO of Manufacturing to lead this strategy, focusing on scale, integration, and sustainable growth across operations in India and Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:32 IST
PDS Fortifies Manufacturing Leadership Amid Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PDS, a prominent player in the global fashion supply chain, is reinforcing its manufacturing leadership to advance customer satisfaction and increase its standing in the value chain. This initiative follows a significant transformation in its manufacturing segment, leading to stabilized operations and enhanced profitability over the past few years.

Leading this new phase is Abhishek Nawani, appointed as CEO of Manufacturing. With nearly three decades of experience across multiple countries, Nawani will oversee customer engagement, growth initiatives, and overall financial responsibility for the manufacturing segment. His role aims to integrate customer interaction and operational excellence across PDS's manufacturing units.

Executives at PDS highlight this move as a strategic realignment to deliver consistent value and boost operational efficiency. This development is seen as pivotal for sustaining long-term growth and profitability while maintaining robust customer relationships. PDS continues to be an influential entity in the global fashion industry with expansive operations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025