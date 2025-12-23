PDS Fortifies Manufacturing Leadership Amid Global Expansion

PDS, a prominent player in the global fashion supply chain, is reinforcing its manufacturing leadership to advance customer satisfaction and increase its standing in the value chain. This initiative follows a significant transformation in its manufacturing segment, leading to stabilized operations and enhanced profitability over the past few years.

Leading this new phase is Abhishek Nawani, appointed as CEO of Manufacturing. With nearly three decades of experience across multiple countries, Nawani will oversee customer engagement, growth initiatives, and overall financial responsibility for the manufacturing segment. His role aims to integrate customer interaction and operational excellence across PDS's manufacturing units.

Executives at PDS highlight this move as a strategic realignment to deliver consistent value and boost operational efficiency. This development is seen as pivotal for sustaining long-term growth and profitability while maintaining robust customer relationships. PDS continues to be an influential entity in the global fashion industry with expansive operations worldwide.

