C-DOT and CSIR-CEERI Partner on Multiport Switch to Advance 6G Vision and Self-Reliant Telecom Infrastructure

In a significant step towards realizing India’s “Bharat 6G Vision” and the “Made in India” initiative, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has partnered with CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani, to develop an innovative multiport switch with a tuneable impedance matching network. This technology will support seamless connectivity across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G bands using a single broadband antenna, significantly enhancing India's telecommunications capabilities and enabling self-reliance in critical communication technologies.

The project, funded through the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, is designed to bolster India’s telecommunication R&D by supporting local startups, academic institutions, and research bodies. Under this scheme, C-DOT and CEERI will leverage Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) technology to develop a high-performance switching network, aiming to streamline communications across multiple bands with improved antenna performance. This MEMS-based multiport switch will be instrumental in addressing India’s growing demand for efficient, versatile telecom infrastructure, while positioning the country to lead in advanced wireless communication technologies, including 6G.

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Director of C-DOT, and Dr. Deepak Bansal, principal investigator at CSIR-CEERI, Pilani, were present at the agreement-signing ceremony, where both highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration. Dr. Bansal expressed gratitude for the support and investment from the Department of Telecommunications, which he noted has been instrumental in creating modern infrastructure and research opportunities in India’s telecom sector. Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, reiterated C-DOT's dedication to developing pioneering communication solutions that align with the Prime Minister's Bharat 6G Vision.

This advanced multiport switch technology, which covers all existing and future wireless communication bands with a single broadband antenna, will also minimize signal noise, thereby improving the quality and efficiency of mobile and broadband connectivity. The technology promises to revolutionize network infrastructure, supporting India’s aspirations for a self-reliant telecom industry and strengthening the nation’s global positioning in advanced communication technologies.

With this collaboration, C-DOT and CSIR-CEERI set a precedent for future public-private partnerships focused on making India a global leader in telecommunication R&D, positioning the country for rapid progress in the transition towards 6G and beyond.