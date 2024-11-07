Left Menu

Powering the Future: Epsilon and Daejoo's Breakthrough in Battery Innovation

Epsilon Advanced Materials collaborates with South Korea's Daejoo to develop a Silicon-Graphite composite for improved lithium-ion battery performance. Targeting a capacity boost of 450-600 mAh/g, the project aims to enhance battery life. Expected completion is by year-end, supporting the global shift to sustainable energy and mobility.

Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:21 IST
  • India

Battery material manufacturer, Epsilon Advanced Materials, has announced a collaboration with South Korean firm Daejoo to develop a Silicon-Graphite composite designed to significantly enhance lithium-ion battery discharge capacity.

The partnership's ambitious goal is to create battery materials with a capacity ranging between 450-600 mAh/g, aiming for a 50 percent increase in discharge capacity and extending the battery lifespan by thousands of cycles.

Epsilon will contribute synthetic Graphite, while Daejoo provides samples for testing and tailoring in their respective labs. Completion of the initial development and evaluation stages is slated for the end of the year, aligning with a shared commitment to advancing clean energy and sustainable mobility solutions for the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

