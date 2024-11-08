Starlink Defends Pricing Amid Satcom Spectrum Debate

Starlink, the satellite internet service provider backed by Elon Musk, has strongly refuted allegations of predatory pricing tactics during a recent open house discussion conducted by TRAI. The tensions between satellite service aspirants and terrestrial telecom providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel were palpable, as discourse focused on the need for a level playing field in spectrum allocation.

Reliance Jio has argued for the auctioning of satellite spectrum, emphasizing a consistent 'same services, same rules' approach. Ravi Gandhi from Jio stated their lack of fear in facing competition, instead suggesting that those pushing for spectrum protections are the ones intimidated by the competitive market.

Meanwhile, Parnil Urdhwareshe from Starlink highlighted the transparency of their pricing across 113 markets to counter claims of predatory pricing. Urdhwareshe emphasized the demand for satellite broadband among users with limited options, advocating for the allocation of satellite spectrum to address connectivity challenges.

