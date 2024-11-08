Left Menu

Starlink Defends Pricing Amid Satcom Spectrum Debate

Starlink, backed by Elon Musk, defends its transparent pricing strategy against criticisms of predatory practices, during a TRAI-led discussion. The debate highlighted tensions between satellite and terrestrial providers like Jio and Airtel, who advocate for auctioning satellite spectrum to ensure fair competition in India's telecom industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:26 IST
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Starlink, the satellite internet service provider backed by Elon Musk, has strongly refuted allegations of predatory pricing tactics during a recent open house discussion conducted by TRAI. The tensions between satellite service aspirants and terrestrial telecom providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel were palpable, as discourse focused on the need for a level playing field in spectrum allocation.

Reliance Jio has argued for the auctioning of satellite spectrum, emphasizing a consistent 'same services, same rules' approach. Ravi Gandhi from Jio stated their lack of fear in facing competition, instead suggesting that those pushing for spectrum protections are the ones intimidated by the competitive market.

Meanwhile, Parnil Urdhwareshe from Starlink highlighted the transparency of their pricing across 113 markets to counter claims of predatory pricing. Urdhwareshe emphasized the demand for satellite broadband among users with limited options, advocating for the allocation of satellite spectrum to address connectivity challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

