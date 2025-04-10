Senator Blocks Cybersecurity Appointment Over Telecom Vulnerabilities
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is blocking the nomination of Sean Plankey as head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Wyden demands a report on long-standing vulnerabilities in telecom networks, citing past breaches attributed to poor cybersecurity. Wyden has previously used similar tactics to obtain concessions.
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is making waves by placing a hold on Sean Plankey's nomination to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The move stems from what Wyden describes as a 'multi-year cover-up' of critical vulnerabilities in the U.S. telecommunications network.
According to Wyden, such vulnerabilities have been long buried, and a full report on telecom insecurity dating back to 2022 is overdue. Citing the importance of transparency, Wyden insists Congress and the public deserve access to this unclassified report, especially in the wake of cyber breaches linked to the Chinese group 'Salt Typhoon.'
Wyden's leverage is part of a broader strategy, previously employed to extract information from the Department of Homeland Security, demonstrating the influence a single senator can wield in the legislative process.
