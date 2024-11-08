Left Menu

Britain's INEOS Britannia Named Challenger of Record for 38th America's Cup

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has confirmed Britain's INEOS Britannia as the Challenger of Record for the 38th America's Cup. This key role involves establishing race rules with Defender Emirates Team New Zealand and managing other challengers. The next Cup will occur within three years of the 2024 event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:37 IST
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) has officially named Britain's INEOS Britannia as the Challenger of Record for the 38th America's Cup, the pinnacle of international sailing competitions.

This crucial designation means INEOS Britannia will collaborate with the current Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, to refine the event's race regulations and oversee the involvement of additional challengers. Notably, they have committed to continuing with the innovative AC75 foiling monohull vessels, allowing for the construction of just one new boat per team, and broadening the scope of preliminary regattas.

The announcement of the Cup's venue is anticipated soon, with the competition slated within three years post-2024 event. The America's Cup is accessible to any yacht club meeting the criteria, with the Challenger of Record significantly influencing the competition's framework. INEOS Britannia Chairman Bertie Bicket outlined strategies for cost reduction and increased participation, including expanding the Women's and Youth America's Cups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

