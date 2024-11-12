iValue Group Partners with RSA to Bolster Cybersecurity in India

iValue Group has forged a strategic partnership with RSA, known for its leading identity and access management solutions, to combat cyber threats in India. This collaboration, announced today, is set to transform the security landscape by incorporating RSA's robust identity solutions into iValue's extensive network of clients and partners.

By becoming a key distribution partner for the RSA Unified Identity platform, iValue will promote solutions such as RSA ID® Plus and RSA® Governance & Lifecycle, which are equipped with advanced authentication and identity governance features. These tools are designed to enhance security, ensure compliance, and manage digital identities effectively across various IT environments.

The timing of this partnership is pivotal, aligning with new IAM mandates from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Both R. Venkatesh of iValue and Charles Lim of RSA emphasize the strategic importance of this collaboration in strengthening cybersecurity frameworks in an evolving regulatory landscape.

