iValue Group Partners with RSA to Bolster Cybersecurity in India

iValue Group has announced a strategic partnership with RSA to enhance cybersecurity for organizations in its network. This partnership will leverage RSA's identity and access management solutions, aiming to safeguard against cyberattacks and ensure regulatory compliance, especially with new mandates from India's SEBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:31 IST
iValue Group has forged a strategic partnership with RSA, known for its leading identity and access management solutions, to combat cyber threats in India. This collaboration, announced today, is set to transform the security landscape by incorporating RSA's robust identity solutions into iValue's extensive network of clients and partners.

By becoming a key distribution partner for the RSA Unified Identity platform, iValue will promote solutions such as RSA ID® Plus and RSA® Governance & Lifecycle, which are equipped with advanced authentication and identity governance features. These tools are designed to enhance security, ensure compliance, and manage digital identities effectively across various IT environments.

The timing of this partnership is pivotal, aligning with new IAM mandates from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Both R. Venkatesh of iValue and Charles Lim of RSA emphasize the strategic importance of this collaboration in strengthening cybersecurity frameworks in an evolving regulatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

